Man arrested in connection with death of teenage girl in western N.B.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl in Jacksonville, N.B.

Police have released few details about the girl’s death, but say they received a call at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday of an unresponsive person.

He is expected to appear in court in Woodstock Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of death or identity of the suspect or victim have not been released.

