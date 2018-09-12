Man arrested in connection with death of teenage girl in western N.B.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl in Jacksonville, N.B.

Police have released few details about the girl’s death, but say they received a call at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday of an unresponsive person.

READ MORE: RCMP identify victim in Hay Settlement, N.B. motel fire

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

He is expected to appear in court in Woodstock Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: RCMP set to hold Move Over event in memory of fallen Nova Scotia Mountie

The cause of death or identity of the suspect or victim have not been released.