Man arrested in connection with death of teenage girl in western N.B.
A A
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl in Jacksonville, N.B.
Police have released few details about the girl’s death, but say they received a call at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday of an unresponsive person.
READ MORE: RCMP identify victim in Hay Settlement, N.B. motel fire
An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
He is expected to appear in court in Woodstock Wednesday afternoon.
READ MORE: RCMP set to hold Move Over event in memory of fallen Nova Scotia Mountie
The cause of death or identity of the suspect or victim have not been released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.