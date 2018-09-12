Crime
September 12, 2018 9:40 am

11 motorcycles stolen from driving school in Moncton: RCMP

Police say 11 motorcycles were stolen from Dornan Driving School in Moncton.

Police in Moncton are asking for the public’s help in locating 11 motorcycles that were stolen from a driving school in Moncton last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the motorcycles were parked in a storage trailer parked behind Rallye Motors Chrysler at 1810 Main Street.

Police believe the theft happened sometime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7.

The following 11 motorcycles were taken:

  • One red and black 2014 Honda GROM
  • One black and white 2008 Honda CBR125
  • Four red and black 2014 Honda MSX 125
  • Two red and black 2017 Honda MSX 125H
  • One red and black 2018 Honda MSX 125H
  • One blue and white 2012 Yamaha TW200
  • One blue and white 2007 Yamaha TW200

All 11 motorcycles contained a white sticker reading “Dornan Driving School.”

Anyone with information on the location of the bikes or who took them is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

