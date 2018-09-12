11 motorcycles stolen from driving school in Moncton: RCMP

Police in Moncton are asking for the public’s help in locating 11 motorcycles that were stolen from a driving school in Moncton last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the motorcycles were parked in a storage trailer parked behind Rallye Motors Chrysler at 1810 Main Street.

Police believe the theft happened sometime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7.

The following 11 motorcycles were taken:

One red and black 2014 Honda GROM

One black and white 2008 Honda CBR125

Four red and black 2014 Honda MSX 125

Two red and black 2017 Honda MSX 125H

One red and black 2018 Honda MSX 125H

One blue and white 2012 Yamaha TW200

One blue and white 2007 Yamaha TW200

All 11 motorcycles contained a white sticker reading “Dornan Driving School.”

Anyone with information on the location of the bikes or who took them is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.