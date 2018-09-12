11 motorcycles stolen from driving school in Moncton: RCMP
Police in Moncton are asking for the public’s help in locating 11 motorcycles that were stolen from a driving school in Moncton last week.
New Brunswick RCMP say the motorcycles were parked in a storage trailer parked behind Rallye Motors Chrysler at 1810 Main Street.
Police believe the theft happened sometime between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7.
The following 11 motorcycles were taken:
- One red and black 2014 Honda GROM
- One black and white 2008 Honda CBR125
- Four red and black 2014 Honda MSX 125
- Two red and black 2017 Honda MSX 125H
- One red and black 2018 Honda MSX 125H
- One blue and white 2012 Yamaha TW200
- One blue and white 2007 Yamaha TW200
All 11 motorcycles contained a white sticker reading “Dornan Driving School.”
Anyone with information on the location of the bikes or who took them is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
