Woman riding scooter dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s west end, police say

Toronto police say a woman who was struck by a vehicle while riding a motorized scooter in the city’s west end on Tuesday has died.

Emergency crews were called to Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West, just east of Islington Avenue, at around 5:45 p.m.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s or 70s, was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

A spokesperson said the woman’s death is the 45th pedestrian death in Toronto this year.

The traffic services unit was called in for the investigation. Officers closed the intersection as investigators gathered evidence.

Update: Investigation revealed this was a motorized scooter and not an E-Bike. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 12, 2018