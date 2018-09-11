TransLink boss frustrated by Surrey SkyTrain vs. LRT debate

“We’ve done a lot of work in my humble opinion, let’s just get on with it.”

That’s TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond, frustrated with the ongoing debate in Surrey when it comes to Light Rail Transit vs. SkyTrain.

As far as he’s concerned, “it’s a go.”

The big question in Surrey in the lead-up to the civic election: can the LRT project be stopped if a newly-elected council doesn’t want it?

Desmond’s response: “If there’s a question about this project, it would have to go back to the mayor’s council. They would have to re-access, they would have to pass a different investment plan, and quite candidly, then you’re going to be bringing in the federal government and the province about what to do with the money they’ve pledged.”

Desmond says $50 million has already been spent on LRT and as far as he’s concerned, it’s a go.

“If this project were stopped, it would be years before Surrey would have a rail project.”

