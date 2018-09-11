Hamilton’s ‘Good Samaritan’ case returns to court next month
The case of two Hamilton paramedics accused of failing to respond properly to the pleas of a dying teenager has been put over until Oct. 9.
A representative for Chris Marchant and Steve Snively appeared in court Tuesday on their behalf.
They are charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life in the death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi.
Al-Hasnawi was shot while trying to help an older man who was accosted outside his Hamilton mosque in December 2017.
Witnesses alleged that the responding paramedics accused Al-Hasnawi of exaggerating the extent of his injuries, and that they took too long to take him to hospital, where he died.
Hamilton police charged one man with second-degree murder and another with accessory after the fact in relation to the shooting.
