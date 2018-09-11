Maritimes to be hit with remnants of tropical storm Gordon

The Maritimes could get a soaking this afternoon as the remnants of tropical storm Gordon work their way through the region.

New Brunswick is expected to see the heaviest rain when the system moves in this afternoon and into tomorrow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather advisory for all of southern New Brunswick, including Fredericton, Grand Manan, Moncton and Saint John.

The weather agency says up to 50 millimetres could fall in some areas, including a stretch from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County to northern Cape Breton.