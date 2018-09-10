New building in the works for Edmonton’s Ben Calf Robe school

A new building will be constructed in northeast Edmonton to replace Ben Calf Robe school, the Alberta government announced Monday morning.

The school initially received funding for modernization work. However, the government said after consulting with students, staff, the school board and community leaders, the decision was made to replace the entire facility.

The school was built in 1941 and provides Catholic and Indigenous education to students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 9.

“Providing a brand new facility for the school will make sure the physical environment enhances that supportive structure provided by school staff and leadership,” Education Minister David Egged said in a media release.

The $26-million project will increase student capacity to 700, from 478. The new building will also include a dedicated cultural learning space.

“I’m very grateful that our Indigenous people in Edmonton will be honoured with a state-of the-art school,” community Elder Betty Letendre said.

“In the future, we will have a school that brings high academics along with the highest of culture and language, not only to our children but to all those who come to work and be a part of our school community.”

Earlier this year, the government said $18 million was earmarked for modernization work. A spokesperson with Alberta Education said the move to replace the school rather than modernize will cost the government an additional $6 million. The Edmonton Catholic School District also committed an additional $2 million for the cultural learning space.