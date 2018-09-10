Rain and a risk of snow in the Okanagan weather forecast ahead

Rain swung through the Okanagan early Monday with minimal amounts recorded throughout the valley for the most part.

After making it into the mid-20s over the weekend, temperatures will have a much harder time getting into the 20s this week behind the cold front that brought the morning rain.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies wrap up the remainder of the day on Monday before clearing out overnight with the mercury falling out of the 20s in the afternoon to a cool 5 degrees or so by Tuesday morning.

Sunny breaks will start off the day on Tuesday before a surge of clouds rolls in during the day with late day showers, that could come with a thunderstorm.

After making it to an afternoon high around 20 degrees on Tuesday, an upper trough will keep the region under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain both Wednesday and Thursday as highs drop into the teens.

The Okanagan will touch onto the tail end of a cold front that’s bringing snow this week to the B.C. Peace River region as well as higher elevation areas in the Rockies.

The result will be some more rain in lower-elevation areas early Thursday, but in higher-elevation areas west of Kelowna, some snow could fall.

If you have travel plans on the Okanagan Connector early Thursday, be sure to check ahead with Drive BC for the latest road conditions before heading out.

The unsettled pattern will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and daytime highs in the mid-teens dominating the forecast through Saturday.

