September 10, 2018 2:42 pm

Man facing multiple charges after 3 people assaulted in Halifax

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a 24-year-old man is facing charges in relation to an assault on Sunday.

A man is facing multiple charges after three people were assaulted on a street on Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to reports of an assault that occurred in the 1500 block of Argyle Street.

A man reportedly assaulted two women who were known to him before assaulting a bystander.

Police say that officers arrested the man as he was attempting to leave the area.

One of the injured women was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man from Halifax, whose name has not been released, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm and causing a disturbance.

Global News