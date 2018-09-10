Man facing multiple charges after 3 people assaulted in Halifax
A man is facing multiple charges after three people were assaulted on a street on Sunday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to reports of an assault that occurred in the 1500 block of Argyle Street.
READ MORE: Man charged after demonstration outside Halifax jail
A man reportedly assaulted two women who were known to him before assaulting a bystander.
Police say that officers arrested the man as he was attempting to leave the area.
One of the injured women was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Halifax police investigating 3rd incident of racist graffiti in Dartmouth
A 24-year-old man from Halifax, whose name has not been released, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm and causing a disturbance.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.