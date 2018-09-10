OPP seek 2 after man assaulted, carjacked in Canfield

The Haldimand County OPP are investigating an assault and carjacking in Canfield.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, police were called to a business on Highway 56, where man was reportedly attacked, and had his vehicle stolen after he arrived at work for the day.

The vehicle is described as a red Pontiac Vibe hatchback. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about it to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).