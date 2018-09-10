OPP seek 2 after man assaulted, carjacked in Canfield

The Haldimand County OPP are investigating an assault and carjacking in Canfield.
READ MORE: Police search for suspects in shooting incident on west Hamilton mountain
Around 7 a.m. Monday, police were called to a business on Highway 56, where man was reportedly attacked, and had his vehicle stolen after he arrived at work for the day.
The vehicle is described as a red Pontiac Vibe hatchback. The victim suffered minor injuries.
READ MORE: Suspects still at large in St. Catharines triple shooting
The OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about it to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.