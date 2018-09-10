Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit probing death of 22-year-old man in Parry Sound

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is looking into the death of a 22-year-old man in Parry Sound.

According to the SIU, on Aug. 29, OPP officers were called to a residence on River Street in connection with an investigation.

The SIU says shortly after police entered the residence, a 22-year-old man went into medical distress.

According to the SIU, EMS arrived and provided first aid to the man before transporting him to hospital where he was placed on life support.

READ MORE: Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit probing death of 28-year-old man in Nipissing

The SIU says the man was taken off life support on Sept. 7 and was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m., that afternoon.

Police notified the SIU, which invoked its mandate to investigate deaths, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police officers.

The SIU says a post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted Monday morning in Sudbury.

According to the SIU, one investigator and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.