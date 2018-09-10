Durham man charged with possession of child pornography
A year-long investigation by Northumberland OPP has led to the arrest of a Durham man for child pornography charges.
Northumberland OPP’s street crime unit and the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit launched an investigation in June 2017 after seizing computer equipment belonging to the accused for an unrelated offence that occurred in the Trent Hills area in 2017.
“Investigation revealed that the computers contained images that met the definition of child pornography as per the Criminal Code of Canada,” the OPP stated.
On Aug. 28, police made an arrest.
Daniel Joseph Castellano, 40, of Clarington, Ont., is charged with possession of child pornography.
He was held for a bail hearing then released with a court appearance set for Sept. 19 in Cobourg.
No other details were provided.
