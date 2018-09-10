Five men facing total of 53 charges in two Brampton shootings: police
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police say five men are facing charges arising from a pair of shooting incidents last month in Brampton, Ont.
Peel regional police say no one was injured in the first shooting on Aug. 18 and a man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a second incident a little more than an hour later.
Investigators say search warrants were executed at four Brampton homes on Friday and officers seized four firearms, ammunition and two kilograms of marijuana.
They say five Brampton men, ranging in age from 22 to 28, were arrested and are facing a total of 53 charges.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact investigators.
