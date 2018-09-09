Injury to Tyszka overshadows Leafs’ 4–2 win over Habs in Rookie Showdown
Carl Grundstrom scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ rookie team beat the rookies from the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Sunday in the final game of a three-day tournament that also featured the Ottawa Senators.
Jeremy Bracco and Giorgio Estephan also scored for the Maple Leafs, who lost 6-5 in overtime versus Ottawa on Saturday.
Cole Fonstad and T.J. Melancon scored for the Canadiens, who were shut out 4-0 by the Senators in the tournament opener on Friday.
Grundstrom got the Leafs on the board at 4:03 of the first period while on a five-on-three man advantage and Bracco doubled Toronto’s lead at 5:11, again on the power play.
Fonstad made it 2-1 with a goal at 13:29 of the second period, Montreal’s first of the tournament.
Melancon scored the equalizer for the Canadiens at 6:14 of the third before Estephan netted the winner at 12:15.
Grundstrom added his second of the game, in the empty net, in the dying seconds.
The game was overshadowed by an injury to Montreal defenceman Jarret Tyszka, who was taken off the ice on a stretcher. Toronto’s Hudson Elynuik crushed Tyszka head first into the boards in the first period.
Tyszka, Montreal’s fifth-round draft pick in 2017, spent nearly ten minutes lying on the ice, occasionally moving his legs and arms.
Elynuik was given a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.
The Canadiens tweeted in the second period that “Tyszka was taken to hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and moving his limbs.”
It was a bit of a deja vu for Montreal, who lost Jake Evans to injury on Friday when he was hit hard by Ottawa’s Jonathan Aspirot. Evans also left that game on a stretcher.
