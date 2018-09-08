Police investigate alleged shooting on Cameron Street
A 36-year-old man is in hospital after an apparent early-morning shooting in Regina on Saturday.
Regina Police were called to the 1400 block of Cameron street at approximately 4:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots.
It was later determined an injured man with injuries consistent with a gun had arrived at the Pasqua Hospital.
The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
