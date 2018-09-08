Pedestrian killed in Trans Canada crash east of Calgary

One person is dead following a crash on the Trans Canada Highway in Strathmore, Alta., early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to the intersection of Highway 1 at Highway 817 just after 2 a.m. with reports of a person who had been struck by a vehicle.

EMS arrived to assist, but the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An RCMP spokesman says the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

No name has been released.