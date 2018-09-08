2 men facing drug production, trafficking charges in New Glasgow area
Two men are facing drug production and trafficking charges after police discovered an alleged large-scale cannabis grow-op in the New Glasgow, N.S., area.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the property in Loch Broom was searched Thursday by multiple police and drug enforcement agencies.
Police say they seized 1,300 plants and a large quantity of packaged marijuana.
Two men from Northport, N.S., were arrested at the scene. They’re facing charges of production of marijuana and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
They’re scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Dec. 17.
