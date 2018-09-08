Canada
Hamilton woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Thorold

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after a Hamilton woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Niagara regional police say a 54-year-old Hamilton woman has died in a single-vehicle crash in Thorold, Ont.

Police say the driver lost control on Highway 20 late Friday morning, struck a guardrail and then veered across the road into a ditch.

Investigators say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver’s name was not immediately released.

