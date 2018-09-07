1 of 3 people accused in death of Edmonton teen pleads guilty to manslaughter

One of three people charged in connection with the death of a teen in Edmonton last summer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

On Aug. 30, Terence Christopher Lewis, 31, was sentenced to six years in prison, however, his sentence will be reduced as he is being given two years credit for time spent in pretrial custody. He pleaded guilty on May 31.

Lewis was one of three people charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Ashton Cardinal. The teen died early in the morning on June 23, 2017. He was found in the parking lot of an apartment building in northeast Edmonton.

Witnesses said a fight had occurred in the area at around 3 a.m. A publication ban prevents Global News from reporting on Cardinal’s cause of death, the location of the fight or the names of the two co-accused.