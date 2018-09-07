Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Calgary
One man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in downtown Calgary.
Calgary police said officers were called to a disturbance at the Drop-In Centre at around 3:20 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from an apparent stab wound.
EMS said the man was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.
Calgary police said no one was in custody as of 4 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
