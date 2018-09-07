Canada
September 7, 2018 6:17 pm

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

One man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Downtown Calgary.

Calgary police said officers were called to a disturbance at the Drop-In Centre at around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

EMS said the man was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Calgary police said no one was in custody as of 4 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

