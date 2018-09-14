Those Old Radio Shows September 14 & 15

Friday, September 14:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Point of Departure Ep. 116; Hancock’s Half Hour – The Threatening Letters

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Great Lie

Hour 3: Abbot & Costello – Lou Goes To The Race Track; Have Gun Will Travel – The Boss

Hour 4: The Great Gildersleeve – Date with Miss Del Ray; You Are There – Capture of John Wilkes Booth

Saturday, September 15:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Illusion Ep. 74; The Shadow – Guest of Death

Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Seven Years Bad Luck; The Lone Ranger – Manhunt

Hour 3: Aldrich Family – Lost in Snow; Amos & Andy – Advice to the Lovelorn

Hour 4: The Saint – Wanted, A Husband; Dimension X – Universe

Hour 5: The Life of Riley – Cissies Marriage; The Green Hornet – Face in the Television

View link »