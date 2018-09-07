Deliberate downsizing: the plan for Royal University Hospital’s antepartum beds

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is now over 87 per cent complete and officials are sticking by their projections in terms of the number of beds they need on different units.

Even if this means less beds on a particular unit than what currently exists at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH), like in the case of antepartum beds.

“Lots of people don’t even know what that term means but it’s prenatal moms who have a medical condition themselves or a concern with their labour or with their fetus,” said Leanne Smith, director of maternal services with Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes where a mother would need some time to stabilize her blood sugars. Women whose water has broken prematurely and they need to be monitored or someone on bed rest may also be admitted to the ward.

This week, there were four to six patients consistently in the unit. The average is anywhere from eight to nine but those figures can sometimes be skewed.

“We sometimes admit moms there to start their labour then they go home and we put them on pass because it’s easier for paperwork,” Smith added.

“Like all of obstetrics it’s extremely variable.”

The unit is for labour and delivery at RUH and contains 14 inpatient beds. This number will be reduced by nearly half to only eight beds at the new children’s hospital but Smith said there’s a reason for that.

“We’ll just flex our beds up and down as need be,” Smith explained.

“So the beds that are next to those eight beds, if we happen to have more women than that – those would be used for prenatal women as well. If we have more labouring moms than prenatal moms, we could use the beds the other way.”

Since all of the rooms will be private and are much bigger than the rooms in RUH, they will work for both prenatal and labouring women. Making the antepartums beds a small piece to a much larger puzzle on the third floor of the new hospital.

There’s also contingency plans in place if all 49 beds are full in the event of a baby boom. In that case, some of the patients in assessment beds or emergency room beds would flow into outpatient and labouring or prenatal moms into the ER.

There’s also a prenatal home care program that has been started in advance of the new site opening next fall, for moms who otherwise may have required a hospital stay.

“What we do is have nurses that go and see them in their homes and work through their physicians in that way.”

In the last five months, 60 women have taken advantage of the program saving the entire system hundreds of hospital stays.