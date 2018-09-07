Crime
September 7, 2018 12:30 pm

Man arrested and charged for sexual assault involving a minor

The Moose Jaw police are investigating a sexual assault involving a minor that happened on Sept. 5.

Officers have arrested a 35-year-old male who is in custody and will be appearing in court on Sept. 7. He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

The investigation is ongoing.

