Man arrested and charged for sexual assault involving a minor

The Moose Jaw police are investigating a sexual assault involving a minor that happened on Sept. 5.
Officers have arrested a 35-year-old male who is in custody and will be appearing in court on Sept. 7. He is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
The investigation is ongoing.
