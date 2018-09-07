Orillia OPP investigating after break-in at local business

Police are investigating after a local business in Orillia was broken into.

Orillia OPP say sometime between Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m., a business on Laclie Street was broken into.

According to police, security cameras in the area captured footage of the suspect.

Police are now searching for a man between the ages of 25 and 40, approximately six-feet tall, with a clean-shaven face. He was seen wearing a dark brown ball cap, a brown hoodie, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Officers say the suspect was seen driving an early 2000s-model Hyundai Accent. The car has two doors and tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).