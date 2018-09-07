Police arrest, charge 2 in Edmonton hotel drug bust

A drug bust at an Edmonton hotel has resulted in the arrest of two men.

Police said a search warrant was executed on Aug. 30 at a hotel room in the city that resulted in the seizure of 44 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of fentanyl, $7,140 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Sub-machine gun, semi-automatic firearms seized by Alberta RCMP: ‘These are not hunting rifles’

Curtis Frasier, 37, and Kevin Gamlin, 38, were both charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and other charges related to failing to comply with recognizance and outstanding warrants.

The investigation was conducted by the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch drug section, Edmonton Police Tactical Team and Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Team.

READ MORE: RCMP make drug, gun and cash seizure in west Edmonton worth an estimated $700K

Police said the investigation started in Stony Plain before moving to Edmonton.

“This is a great demonstration of intelligence sharing and collaboration between two partner police forces,” Stony Plain RCMP Insp. Mike Lokken said. “Criminals know no borders and by working together, both forces help prevent future crimes.”

Frasier and Gamlin were both remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on Sept. 19.