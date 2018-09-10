On the Radar: Our September entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pipe in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in September. Take a gander and see what’s up this month.

TV

New Amsterdam (Global)

Premiere date: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, this medical drama follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy. Not taking no for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers, and the president of the United States – and return it to its former glory.

Survivor (Global)

Premiere date: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the Emmy Award-winning series returns this fall for its 37th season, themed “David vs. Goliath.” Expect the typical Survivor fare this time around, with plenty of backstabbing and blindsides to help bring you through autumn.

This Is Us (CTV)

Premiere date: Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

One of the schmaltziest shows on TV, This Is Us continues its emotional roller-coaster with Season 3, which promises to pack an incredible emotional wallop when it returns. Apparently, there are plenty of surprises for the Pearson family this season. Buckle up.

A Million Little Things (Citytv)

Premiere date: Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

This fall TV season is full of emotion, and this new show looks to be an addition to that palate. Starring Ron Livingston, whose character suddenly dies and sends a group of friends reeling, A Million Little Things explores how we’re all interconnected, and how we all need each other in times of crisis.

Maniac (Netflix)

Premiere date: Friday, Sept. 21 at 12 a.m. ET/PT

The absolutely bonkers trailer for Maniac indicates that this is not your typical show. Based on the Norwegian series of the same name, it follows two strangers (Emma Stone and Jonah Hill) who opt to participate in a pharmaceutical trial, and things do not end up as they’d anticipated.

Movies

Life Itself

Release date: Friday, Sept. 21

Written and directed by Dan Fogelman, who also brought us This Is Us, this movie looks to be a cinematic version of the show. Heavy on the cheese and emotional intensity, the film follows a New York couple as they grow from youthful college romance all the way to the birth of their first child.

Fahrenheit 11/9

Release date: Friday, Sept. 21

In controversial filmmaker Michael Moore’s latest documentary, he’s taking on the Donald Trump presidency and the impact it’s had on the United States. In the trailer, Moore is seen spraying what appears to be water from Flint, Mich., onto the front lawn of Michigan governor Rick Snyder. He also speaks to student activist David Hogg, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congressional candidate who recently won a stunner in the primary.

Radio

CFOX’s Splash or Cash (Vancouver)

Listen to 99.3 The Fox Weekdays at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. or 5 p.m., and when you hear the Splash or Cash cue to call, dial 280-CFOX (2369).

Caller No. 9 has a choice: either enter into the weekly draw for a trip for two to Planet Hollywood Resort in Costa Rica or take the mystery envelope worth either $1 or $1000.

The Edge’s Secret Boarding Pass (Toronto)

The radio station is filling a plane with winners and sending them on an adventure to a big city to see a big band. (Last time was The Killers in Boston.)

Listeners have three chances to win the Edge Secret Boarding Pass, weekdays at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The station will randomly pick a person and announce their name on-air. They’ll have 102 seconds to call in and win their way onto the plane. If they don’t, they miss their flight and the station will pick a new person to play at 11 a.m.

Island Escape to Maui on Country 105 (Calgary)

You can win a WestJet Vacations package for two to Maui that includes a private oceanside concert with Dallas Smith.

Listen daily to Country 105 for the cue to text, and when you hear it, text the code word and your full name to 105105 for your chance to get on the WestJet standby list.

Find the Jump! 106.9 Cash Bandit (Ottawa)

The Cash Bandit could be anyone, hiding anywhere. Luckily, the crook left clues, and audiences can listen for them throughout the day. The first clue will tell you what time they’ll be out so you can plan your search. The second clue will be a hint at their location within Ottawa. Your job is to find them and you can win the bounty: $1,000 Monday-Thursday and $5,000 on Fridays.

Books

Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs

(Already released)

Imagine what it would feel like if your father was Apple founder and world-changer Steve Jobs. Now we can find out how it felt growing up in that huge shadow; Jobs’ daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, has penned this captivating memoir outlining her upbringing and Jobs’ presence in her life (spoiler: he’s not around much until later on.)

In Pieces by Sally Field

(Available Sept. 18)

In the second literary memoir recommended this month, longtime actor Sally Field tells her story for the first time, and in her own words. She writes about a challenging and lonely childhood, the craft that helped her find her voice, and a powerful emotional legacy that shaped her journey as a daughter and a mother.

—

