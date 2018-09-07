Tay Township man charged in sexual assaults dating back to the 1990s: OPP

Police have charged a man from Tay Township in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, officers received complaints about a series of alleged sexual assaults dating back to the late 1990s. Police say the alleged incidents took place in the Southern Georgian Bay area.

Hans Reinhardt Mayer, 58, has been charged with a number of sex-related offences.

Officers say the accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Oct. 18.

Police ask anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).