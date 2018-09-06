LIVE STREAM: RCMP officially swears in first female commissioner, Brenda Lucki

The RCMP is set to have a change in command on Thursday at the RCMP Academy in Regina.

Brenda Lucki will be officially sworn in as the first female RCMP commissioner taking over for outgoing commissioner Bob Paulson.

Lucki’s RCMP biography says she is a member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces in recognition of her work to improve relations with First Nations in northern Manitoba.

She has also contributed to United Nations missions in both the former Yugoslavia and in Haiti, and has served as commanding officer of the RCMP training academy at Regina’s Depot division since 2016.

She was awarded the United National Force Commander’s commendation for bravery, two UN protection forces medals and the Canadian peacekeeping service medal.

Lucki is the first woman to be named RCMP commissioner on a permanent basis; Beverley Busson was interim commissioner for six months in 2007.

with files from The Canadian Press