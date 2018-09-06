Winnipeg dog park closed to rapid transit construction finds temporary home

An off-leash dog park forced to shut down because of construction of the Southwest Rapid Transitway is back open at a temporary home.

Dogs can now go crazy at the 3.5-acre Brenda Leipsic Park at the corner of Parker Avenue and Georgina Street.

The temporary spot is Manitoba Hydro property right next to construction of the transitway and was previously used to store machinery.

This park will be getting a permanent home soon on Hurst Way, with construction expected to begin next spring and a projected opening date set for fall 2019.

Once the new park is open, Dan McInnis, chair of the Brenda Leipsic Dog Parkers Group, said it will be the only park in the city fully fenced and with fresh water.