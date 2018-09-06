Talk to the Experts
Talk to the Experts: Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Saturday, September 15:

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com

Sunday, September 16:

Heart Fit

The experts at Heart Fit will help you better understand your cardiovascular disease risk and provide tips on how you can prevent and potentially even reverse heart disease. For more information about their services, visit heartfit.ca/why-heart-fit-clinic/

 

Talk to the Experts

