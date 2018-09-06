Who let the dogs out at Thompson Humane Society? RCMP investigating

Manitoba RCMP are on the case after someone decided to break into a Thompson animal shelter and let some of the animals loose.

In a social media post, the City of Thompson said volunteers with the Thompson Regional Humane Society discovered the break-in Thursday morning.

“The perpetrators have released … animals sheltered at the facility,” the post reads.

“The RCMP have been notified and will be investigating the break-in.”

Global News has reached out to the shelter for comment.

RCMP spokesman Paul Manaigre said it was reported to Thompson RCMP at about 8 a.m and that the suspects “cut a hole into the chain link fence located behind the property.”

Three dogs were missing from the enclosure. Two have since been found, said Manaigre, but one still remains at large.

“The suspects had entered the kennel area and made a mess of the area as they threw around bowls, blankets and other items that were inside.”

The building itself was not damaged and the suspects did not manage to get into the building, he added.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, it houses dogs and cats available for adoption, as well as a store that sells pet supplies.