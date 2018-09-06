Hamilton firefighters fundraising for fallen colleagues

Four volunteer firefighters from Hamilton are taking part in a two-day bicycle ride in support of the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

READ MORE: Hamilton fire crews rescue 2 people who fell from Dundas Peak

Starting Thursday, Capt. Paul Osborne of Station 27, Capt. James MacLeod, Eric Savard and Aaron Calder will be cycling close to 500 kilometres from Toronto to Ottawa, in order to raise awareness and $10,000 in donations for the foundation.

It is a registered charity that honours and remembers firefighters killed in the line of duty.

READ MORE: Hamilton man accused of arson at Emerald Lodge

For more information about how to donate, click here.