Man who allegedly posed as lawyer faces six charges, York police say

GEORGINA, Ont. – Police say they believe a 60-year-old man allegedly posing as a lawyer in Georgina, Ont., may have defrauded multiple people.

York regional police say they began investigating the man in June when he allegedly met a 72-year-old woman on an online dating site.

They allege that when the woman began discussing a legal problem she was dealing with, the man said he was a lawyer and offered to represent her in court.

They say she paid him more than $3,000 before she became suspicious.

Police say they tried to arrest the man in June, but he managed to flee in a vehicle and was not found until he was arrested on an unrelated matter in Toronto more than two months later.

Police say Enrico Cagnotti, also known as Ricardo Giamobrone, is currently facing six charges. They believe there may be other alleged victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.