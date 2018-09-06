Southeast Collegiate opens new expansion for First Nations students

Southeast Collegiate has opened their expanded school facility for Indigenous students in Winnipeg.

The expansion means there will be 156 students from remote First Nations communities across the province coming to Winnipeg to complete their high school education.

The new facility includes 10 classrooms, a resource room for students with special needs, a classroom for power mechanics, a gym and housing for students on site.

“Southeast Collegiate is unlike any other school in Canada in that it not only educated students, but also houses them on site all while nourishing the First Nations culture,” principal Sheryl McCorrister said.

The new facility was funded in part by $10 million in funding from the federal government and $5.6 million from Indigenous Services Canada.

“Indigenous students thrive in environments that support academic success together with their social and cultural identity,” Minister of Indigenous Services Jane Philpott said.