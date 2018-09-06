Peterborough motorcyclist arrested in connection with high-speed chase

A 31-year-old Peterborough man has been arrested on warrants for a number of charges including dangerous driving and stunt driving involving a motorcycle.

Police say around 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 29, the man was seen driving a motorcycle in a manner “that was considered dangerous to the public.”

Officers attempted to follow the motorcyclist who travelled north on Water Street from Simcoe Street to Nassau Mills Road.

Police allege he was travelling at speeds “estimated to be 100 km/h over the posted 50km/h – 60km/h limit” while weaving in between other vehicles.

It’s also alleged the driver failed to slow down or stop at an intersection and was heard revving the engine loudly and in an excessive manner while stopped at another intersection.

“Due to concerns for the safety of other motorists, pedestrians and the accused, officers had to terminate following the motorcycle,” police stated Thursday.

Police were able to identify a suspect and warrants were issued on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officers located him outside a Peterborough residence.

Richard Andrew Hambleton, 31, of Trailview Drive, was arrested and charged with several offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, racing, disobeying stop sign/failure to stop, failure to signal and unnecessary noise.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.