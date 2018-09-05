Police seek armed suspect after shots fired into air during apparent northeast Calgary bank robbery
Police are looking for a suspect armed with what they believe may be a real handgun after shots were fired during an attempted bank robbery in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to a TD Bank on Castleridge Boulevard N.E. at about 4:40 p.m., police said.
A lone male dressed in black reportedly entered the bank and produced a handgun before firing shots into the air.
No injuries were reported and police did not say what happened before or after the shots were fired. Police did not say if the suspect’s alleged robbery attempt was successful or not.
The suspect left the bank but police said it is not clear if he left in a vehicle or on foot.
A description of the suspect was not provided.
