September 5, 2018 8:55 pm

Mother in life-threatening condition, daughter has serious injuries after crash in Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

A mother is in life-threatening condition and her teenage daughter is in serious, but stable condition after a two-car crash in Brampton on Wednesday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News officers and paramedics were called to Airport Road at Braydon Boulevard, northwest of Castlemore Road, after 6:45 p.m.

The two were first taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

However, a Peel Paramedics spokesperson said the woman was subsequently taken to a trauma centre and the girl was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto for further treatment.

Officers closed part of Airport Road as major collision bureau investigators attended the scene to gather evidence.

