Mother in life-threatening condition, daughter has serious injuries after crash in Brampton

A mother is in life-threatening condition and her teenage daughter is in serious, but stable condition after a two-car crash in Brampton on Wednesday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News officers and paramedics were called to Airport Road at Braydon Boulevard, northwest of Castlemore Road, after 6:45 p.m.

The two were first taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

However, a Peel Paramedics spokesperson said the woman was subsequently taken to a trauma centre and the girl was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto for further treatment.

Officers closed part of Airport Road as major collision bureau investigators attended the scene to gather evidence.

Two occupants of a motor vehicle transported to area hospital. One in life-threatening condition and the other in serious but stable condition. Intersection will be closed for investigation. Avoid the area. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 5, 2018