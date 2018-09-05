Kelowna Rockets forward to play for San Jose Sharks in NHL rookie tournament

Kelowna Rockets forward Kyle Topping is temporarily ditching his teal and red for teal and black.

The 18-year-old and second-year player is in California for a tryout with the San Jose Sharks. Topping will participate in fitness testing, then will take part in an NHL rookie tournament in Last Vegas that runs Saturday, September 8th to Tuesday, September 11th.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Topping was just shy of being a point-a-game player last season, having tallied 22 goals and 43 assists for 65 points in 66 games. In four playoff games, he had two goals and three assists for five points.

Despite solid numbers and finishing fifth in team scoring, Topping wasn’t selected in the 2018 NHL entry draft. However, San Jose offered him a free-agent tryout.

“San Jose contacted my agency after the draft and expressed their interest and invited me to their development camp and rookie tournament,” Topping said. “After talking with my agent, he and I both felt it was the best opportunity for me.

“I’m super excited, and I can’t wait to get things going. It’s going to be a great experience and I will learn a lot. I’m just going to try and play the way I can plan and take as much in as I can.”

In 125 regular season WHL games, the Salt Spring Island, B.C., native has scored 36 goals while adding 58 assists for 94 points. Topping was selected by Kelowna in the 11th round, 226th overall, in the WHL’s 2014 bantam draft.