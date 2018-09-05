Police investigating after ‘one-of-a-kind’ tent taken from charity fundraiser in Gilford

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a tent reported stolen from a charity event in Gilford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., a tent was taken from Gilford Community Hall.

THEFT: Help us track down thieves who stole a tent from a CHARITY BBQ! The one-of-a-kind, green Moosehead tent was taken on Mon. Sept. 4, 2018 between 2-6 am from the #Gilford Community Hall. Tent was being used at #Jakestock, annual music festival fundraiser. # theft #tent pic.twitter.com/BOuaycEF4N — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) September 5, 2018

READ MORE: Police investigating after man found with replica handgun in Beeton

Police say the one-of-a-kind green Moosehead tent was being used at the Jackstock annual music fundraiser.

“It truly is a sad day for all when someone’s moral compass is so low that they steal from an event aimed to raise funds to improve the lives of others. Shame on them. Grow a conscience and return the tent,” deputy chief of police Robin McElary-Downer said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the tent to contact them at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).