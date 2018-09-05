Police investigating after ‘one-of-a-kind’ tent taken from charity fundraiser in Gilford

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a tent reported stolen from a charity event in Gilford.
According to South Simcoe police, on Monday sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., a tent was taken from Gilford Community Hall.
READ MORE: Police investigating after man found with replica handgun in Beeton
Police say the one-of-a-kind green Moosehead tent was being used at the Jackstock annual music fundraiser.
“It truly is a sad day for all when someone’s moral compass is so low that they steal from an event aimed to raise funds to improve the lives of others. Shame on them. Grow a conscience and return the tent,” deputy chief of police Robin McElary-Downer said.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the tent to contact them at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.