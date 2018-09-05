N.S. man facing sexual offences and drug charges, more victims possible

A 62-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing sexual offences and drug charges, and RCMP believe there may be more victims out there.

Officers from Middleton RCMP first responded to a complaint on Aug. 20 that a man was providing illegal drugs to two young men.

On Aug. 30, a man came into the Middleton detachment and reported to police he had been sexually assaulted by the accused for several years, beginning when the victim was 15.

On Sept. 1, another man came forward and told police he had been sexually assaulted for several years by the same man, beginning when he was 13.

Both victims allege the accused provided them with incentives in return for sexual acts and that the offences occurred in Middleton and Nictaux Falls dating back to 1974.

Bradley Crouse, 62, was arrested on Sept. 1 and remanded until his court appearance on Sept. 4 in Digby.

Crouse has been charged with a number of sexual offences, as well as trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and production of a controlled substance.

He was released on conditions to have no contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 16. He is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on Oct. 29.

RCMP say they are concerned there may be more victims “given the number of people who have come forward and the length of time that has passed.”

They are encouraging anyone who is a victim or who has information to contact Const. Stephanie Wagner at Middleton RCMP at 902-825-2000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.