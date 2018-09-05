New Brunswick Liberals make pledge to eliminate student loan interest

New Brunswick Liberals say they’ll eliminate interest on all current and future provincial student loans, starting in 2019, if they are re-elected in this month’s election.

Leader Brian Gallant says the move would provide financial relief to tens of thousands of New Brunswickers.

In order to qualify, your previous year’s income taxes will have had to been filed in New Brunswick.

Gallant says by eliminating the interest and doubling investments in the Youth Employment Fund, his government would provide young people the opportunity to build their careers in New Brunswick.

Gallant did not have the costing for the announcement, but said it would be released before the end of the campaign.

On Tuesday, the Liberals announced improvements to the province’s free tuition and middle class tuition relief programs.