Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle on Bishop Grandin

A 61-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while cycling on Bishop Grandin Boulevard Tuesday.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.

The investigation continues. Police are asking anyone with information to call their traffic services unit at 204-986-6271.