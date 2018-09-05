Traffic
September 5, 2018 11:15 am

Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle on Bishop Grandin

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

A cyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near Bishop Grandin Boulevard Tuesday.

Michael Draven/Global Winnipeg
A A

A 61-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while cycling on Bishop Grandin Boulevard Tuesday.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Bishop Grandin Boulevard and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

READ MORE: Winnipeg cyclist shot, injured in random attack

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.

The investigation continues. Police are asking anyone with information to call their traffic services unit at 204-986-6271.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
cyclist crash bishop grandin boulevard
cyclist death bishop grandin boulevard
Winnipeg cycling
winnipeg cyclist dead

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News