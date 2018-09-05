Maxime Bernier says he’s fundraised more than $90K since quitting Tories

OTTAWA — Quebec MP Maxime Bernier says he has raised more than $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party.

In a fundraising email to supporters today, Bernier says his campaign has “momentum” and that he plans to unveil his party’s name and logo next week.

The maverick MP announced Aug. 23 that he was leaving the Conservative party and starting his own political movement.

Bernier says he is speaking with supporters and organizers, completing the requisite Elections Canada forms and developing the party’s constitution and platform.

He also claims to have received hundreds of letters from supporters and others interested in becoming a candidate under the Bernier banner.

Bernier says he plans to have the party up and running by Sept. 17 when the House of Commons returns from its summer break.