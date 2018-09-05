N.S. judge denies certification of proposed Africville class-action suit

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has denied a proposed class-action lawsuit seeking compensation for the expropriation of land in Africville more than five decades ago.

Justice Patrick Duncan dismissed the application, saying in his decision that the plaintiff had failed to satisfy the requirements of the Class Proceedings Act.

READ MORE: Halifax ignored rules on Africville, lawyer says as 1960s razing heads to court

Nelson Carvery sought to certify the case for former residents and their ancestors, who he claimed had communal land wrongfully expropriated by the city in the 1960s.

Carvery, whose father owned land in the African Nova Scotian community, argued in his affidavit that community members used the land on the shores of Halifax harbour for fishing, farming, recreation and gathering berries.

WATCH: Project to help mark the history of Africville

But, Duncan ruled in a 34-page decision that Carvery did not demonstrate that there is a second member of the class and that there is a common issue for possible class members.

Carvery’s lawyer, Robert Pineo, says the motion for certification will be amended based on the judge’s findings and will be heard again at a future date.