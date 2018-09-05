Mark Donlevy sexual assault trial to begin Wednesday

The trial for a Saskatoon man accused of sexually assaulting 11 women while he worked as a massage therapist is expected to begin Wednesday in Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

Mark Donlevy faces 11 charges of sexual assault in relation to allegations from 2003 to 2016.

Related Massage therapist Mark Donlevy facing seven sexual assault charges

READ MORE: Mark Donlevy, accused of sexual assault, released on bail

Donlevy was originally charged with two counts of sexual assault in 2016, after two women claimed they were inappropriately touched. The alleged incidents happened at massage business run out of a home in the 1200-block of Main Street.

Police said at least seven more women came forward after hearing Donlevy had been charged.

READ MORE: New allegations raised against Saskatoon massage therapist Mark Donlevy

Earlier this year, it was determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

The trial is scheduled to last three days.