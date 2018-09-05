Crime
September 5, 2018

Mark Donlevy sexual assault trial to begin Wednesday

Former massage therapist Mark Donlevy is accused of sexually assaulting 11 women during appointments between 2003 and 2016.

The trial for a Saskatoon man accused of sexually assaulting 11 women while he worked as a massage therapist is expected to begin Wednesday in Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench.

Mark Donlevy faces 11 charges of sexual assault in relation to allegations from 2003 to 2016.

Donlevy was originally charged with two counts of sexual assault in 2016, after two women claimed they were inappropriately touched. The alleged incidents happened at massage business run out of a home in the 1200-block of Main Street.

Police said at least seven more women came forward after hearing Donlevy had been charged.

Earlier this year, it was determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

The trial is scheduled to last three days.

