OPP chopper helps nab two suspects near Harriston

Wellington County OPP say their helicopter played a vital role in the arrest of two suspects in southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.

Police said officers were carrying out a criminal investigation near Teeswater in Bruce County when they spotted a stolen vehicle that was driving in a dangerous manner.

READ MORE: Woman maced, mugged in unprovoked attack in Guelph: police

Police tried to pull over the vehicle but the driver would not stop, OPP said in a news release on Wednesday.

The police helicopter was called in to track the vehicle which ran off the road into a cornfield near Harriston, about 60 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

“The flight crew continued to monitor the two suspects as they fled on foot through cornfields and wooded areas,” police stated. “OPP members, including two canine units, tracked and arrested the male and female suspects near Harriston without further incident.”

READ MORE: Police helicopter follows speeding motorcyclist home

A 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are facing a long list of charges, including possession of meth.

BELOW: New OPP helicopter camera will help nab unlawful drivers