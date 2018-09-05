Halifax police looking for missing 61-year-old woman

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Davina McShane, 61, was last seen Tuesday in Halifax. She is described as about five-feet-four-inches tall, with a medium build and short grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a light pink and white T-shirt, with dark leggings and grey sneakers. She was also wearing glasses and was carrying a black purse.

McShane drives a 2015 grey Hyundai Tucson with the Nova Scotia licence plate GDD672.

Police say there is no information to suggest McShane has met with foul play, but there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.