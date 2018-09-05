Teen drowns at University of Toronto Survey Camp on Gull Lake in Minden

The OPP say an 18-year-old man has died after being pulled from Gull Lake near the University of Toronto Survey Camp in Minden on Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Peter Leon says crews were called to the camp on Deep Bay Road around 4:45 p.m. The camp is about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The body of the man was pulled from the lake and was transported to hospital without vital signs. The man was pronounced dead at hospital, Leon said.

READ MORE: Teacher charged in death of Jeremiah Perry who drowned on field trip in Algonquin Park

The name of the victim has not been released.

Haliburton Highlands OPP continue to investigate the incident. CHEX News has reached out to the University of Toronto for comment.

The survey camp, which opened in 1920, is on the northern shore of Gull Lake. It’s a site for undergraduate civil and mineral engineering students in land surveying and engineering project management.

It’s not known if the victim was a student at the camp.