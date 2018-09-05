Kingston Police investigating homicide at west-end hotel

A 19-year-old man is in custody charged with murder after a body was found in a motel in Kingston’s west end.

Police were called to the Kozy Inn on Princess Street at about 1 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of shots being fired.

19 yr old male in custody for murder after early morning shooting #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) September 5, 2018

Frontenac Paramedics attempted to treat a 38-year-old man at the scene, but he succumbed to injuries a short time later.

By 2 a.m. a suspect was in custody. The man, whose name has not been released, will appear in bail court Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Kingston police major crime unit remain on the scene.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

— More to come