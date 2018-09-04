Canada
September 4, 2018 7:47 pm
Updated: September 4, 2018 7:49 pm

Kelowna family finally receives promised GoFundMe money

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Kelowna family has finally received the funds from a GoFundMe account that was set up for them in March.

After weeks of waiting, Michael van Gool finally has the money he was promised.

This spring, a house fire on Springfield Road claimed the life of Loree Dubuque. She died after running back into the home while it was on fire to save a dog, which also died.

A short time later, Kelowna resident Bill Henthorn set up a GoFundMe account to help the surviving family members: van Gool and his two children.

More than $10,000 was raised by 129 people, yet van Gool didn’t see a cent of it until recently. Henthorn told Global News that tax issues caused the delay.

“I owned a tax debt to the CRA – the Canada Revenue Agency – and when I went to take the funds out last Thursday – sorry – yeah – last Thursday – they were gone, Henthorn told Global News on Aug. 22nd.

The CRA won’t comment on specific cases, but a local tax lawyer confirmed that the CRA can seize bank accounts.

Henthorn said that, in order to get the GoFundMe money to the VanGool family, he secured a $10,000 loan — plus another $2,400 from one of his children’s bank accounts — for a total of $12,400 — and planned to transfer it into the account of a local resident who is close to the van Gool family.

Henthorn was also quoted as saying he obtained a loan from a friend for a $2,400 donation.

The money transfer took place, but sources told Global News that it was red-flagged. A photo from last week shows van Gool holding a cheque worth $12,400.
